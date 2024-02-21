Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $646,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

