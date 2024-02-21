Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $921,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

