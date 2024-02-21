Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

