Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $21,293,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

