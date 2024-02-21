Pentair plc (PNR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 3rd

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

