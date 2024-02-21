Pentair plc (PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 3rd

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
Pentair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %
PNR stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.
In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pentair
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,269,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.
