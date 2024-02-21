Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.