Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.