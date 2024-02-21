PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $100.27. Approximately 585,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 913,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,408.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,594,000 after buying an additional 3,178,372 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $62,490,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,964,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,428,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 438,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71,160 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.