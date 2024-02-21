Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Plans Dividend of $0.95

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,758 ($22.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,740.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,533.11. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 757.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

