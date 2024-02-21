PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,415 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

DLR opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

