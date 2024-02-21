PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,465 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.