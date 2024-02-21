PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 753 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $390.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $393.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.36.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.