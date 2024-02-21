PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 8,346 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.10. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

