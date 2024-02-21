PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,026 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

