PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

