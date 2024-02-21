PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

