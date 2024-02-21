PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIX opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.