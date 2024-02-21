PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE BHP opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.