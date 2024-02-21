PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KDP opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

