PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 171.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

