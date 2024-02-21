PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

