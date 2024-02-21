PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.