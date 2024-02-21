PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $3,747,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

