PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

