PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

