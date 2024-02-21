PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 29,184 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,551 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,485,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 638,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,437,000 after acquiring an additional 596,205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

