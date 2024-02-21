PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,538 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,106,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NVT stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

