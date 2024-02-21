PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.47 and its 200-day moving average is $198.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $252.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

