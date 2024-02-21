PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM opened at $226.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

