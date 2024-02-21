PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,448,607 shares of company stock worth $201,252,861. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

