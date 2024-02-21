PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $100,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

