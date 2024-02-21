PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 36,564 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

