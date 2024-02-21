PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,298 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,165. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

