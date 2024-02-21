PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 486 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.