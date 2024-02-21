PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 486 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IHI stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

