PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $142.99.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

