PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $43,440,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH stock opened at $187.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.97. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $125.57 and a one year high of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

