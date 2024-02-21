PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,786 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

