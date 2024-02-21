PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,170 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 849,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,293 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.