Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $449.66

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.66 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 430.50 ($5.42). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.51), with a volume of 142,522 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £442.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,251.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 448.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 449.66.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital

In other Polar Capital news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £30,061.98 ($37,851.90). 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Polar Capital

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.