Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Integrations in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Power Integrations’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Power Integrations’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $423,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $6,310,061. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.