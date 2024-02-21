Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.