Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Director Robert Nelsen Purchases 3,200,000 Shares

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.