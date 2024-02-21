Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Primoris Services worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,646,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 561,593 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

