Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $10.15. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 23,865 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
