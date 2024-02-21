Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $10.15. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 23,865 shares traded.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 4,202.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

