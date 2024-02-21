Prudential PLC Sells 6,109 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 56,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Corning stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

