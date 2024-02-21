PulteGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

