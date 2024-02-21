Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBYI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 4.5 %

PBYI stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $323.00 million, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,811 shares of company stock valued at $291,001. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.