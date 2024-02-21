Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
PMM stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.27.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
