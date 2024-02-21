Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

PMM stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

