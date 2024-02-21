Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.