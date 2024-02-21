Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.